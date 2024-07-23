Market Harborough Carpetright branch among those set to be axed despite rescue deal
While the firm was bought in a rescue deal by flooring rival Tapi, the store in Rockingham Industrial Estate is among over 200 set to close, along with more than 1,000 jobs nationwide.
The flooring retailer has agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.
Its head office in Purfleet, Essex will not be included in the deal.
Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing administrator PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because it was declining.
The retailer was established in 1988, with the first store opening in Canning Town, London.
Rival chain Tapi was set up by Martin Harris, the son of Carpetright founder Philip Harris, in 2015, after stepping away from his director role at his father’s firm.