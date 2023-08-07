Market Harborough Building Society chooses The Cransley Hospice as its charity of the year

News you can trust since 1854
The hospice provides support at home and in the hospice
By Laura Kearns
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST
The society will support The Cranley Hospice

The Market Harborough Building Society has chosen The Cransley Hospice as its charity of the year.

Building society members voted for the charity to receive financial and volunteer support. It includes donations and money raised through fund-raising events held by the society throughout this year.

The Cransley Hospice celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and has cared for thousands of patients since it was founded. It provides free, specialist, end-of-life care to patients in the hospice and in their own homes across North Northamptonshire.

Fund-raising manager Louise Gurney said: “We are over the moon Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) have chosen to support Cransley Hospice Trust in our 25th anniversary year. “We’re excited for the year ahead and look forward to working with MHBS to raise as much money as we can to support the development of end-of-life care, so more people are able to die in comfort and with dignity whether that is in the hospice or in their own home.”

Last year the building society supported Leicester South Foodbank to help provide families with emergency food parcels. It says it will continue to help the foodbank this year.

MHBS chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick said, “The charity of the year is our chance to support a cause that really matters to our members.

“We’re delighted that Cransley Hospice Trust were chosen and look forward to working alongside them to provide much-needed support that allows them to raise funds to develop this vital service for our local community.”

