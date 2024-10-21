Market Harborough Building Society brings banking back to high street as it unveils new kiosk service

MHBS CEO Iain Kirkpatrick, Cllr Peter Elliott and OneBanx CEO Javed Anjum prepare to welcome banking customers.

A new banking kiosk has been unveiled in Harborough following a number of branch closures in the town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough District Council chair Peter Elliott, officially opened the kiosk at Market Harborough Building Society’s (MHBS) branch on The Square.

The facility is helping bring banking services back to the high street after the closures of three major banks including NatWest, HSBC and Barclays last year due to a significant drop in footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kiosk will provide residents and businesses with a range of free services provided by MHBS and OneBanx.

It will allow customers of any bank to deposit and withdraw cash including coins. Higher deposit values are available if customers link their accounts to the Open Banking service.

Cllr Elliott called the move ‘encouraging, adding: “It’s so important that Harborough residents and businesses have consistent access to banking facilities and this will be a significant fixture for our thriving town centre.”

MHBS chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick said: “We know our branches are invaluable to many customers – especially to local businesses which need to deposit takings and the more vulnerable members of society, so this is a significant step in helping people to manage their money and overcome the problems caused by the loss of traditional high street banking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We fully expect the kiosk to be in demand by all kinds of people and we are very proud that we are the first organisation in the entire Midlands region to have been able to provide one.”

The new kiosk will be open 9.30am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12pm on Saturday. Visit www.mhbs.co.uk for more details.

The move follows news that Lloyds Bank - the last major banking branch in Market Harborough – will delay its closure, originally set for December 4.

The branch will remain open until late March following concerns over cash availability in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new banking hub is also set to open in the town, expected in September 2025 according to its provider Cash Access UK, which is funded by banks including Lloyds.

Staff from different banks will be there on a rotational basis, once in operation.