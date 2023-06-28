News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Market Harborough Beavers acknowledged by King Charles

They received a card from the King and Queen
By Laura Kearns
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST
The 3rd Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beaver colonies with thank you letter and card from King & Queen.The 3rd Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beaver colonies with thank you letter and card from King & Queen.
The 3rd Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beaver colonies with thank you letter and card from King & Queen.

Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beavers group have been acknowledged by the King and Queen.

As part of the coronation celebrations the 3rd Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beaver colonies made cards and sent them to Buckingham Palace.

The card design was based on the official Coronation invite but with the animals and flower painted using finger prints.

And they were delighted to have received a letter back from the Palace thanking them for their efforts.

Most Popular

A group spokesman said: “We have received a letter back from Buckingham Palace's Head of Royal Correspondence on behalf of the King thanking us for the cards, alongside a thank you card from King and Queen.

“On learning of a reply from the Kings the Beavers were really excited and amazed by the card and letter.

“As leaders we are very proud that our Beavers’ hard work has been acknowledge by the King.”

Related topics:Buckingham Palace