The 3rd Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beaver colonies with thank you letter and card from King & Queen.

Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beavers group have been acknowledged by the King and Queen.

As part of the coronation celebrations the 3rd Market Harborough Mallard and Kingfisher Beaver colonies made cards and sent them to Buckingham Palace.

The card design was based on the official Coronation invite but with the animals and flower painted using finger prints.

And they were delighted to have received a letter back from the Palace thanking them for their efforts.

A group spokesman said: “We have received a letter back from Buckingham Palace's Head of Royal Correspondence on behalf of the King thanking us for the cards, alongside a thank you card from King and Queen.

“On learning of a reply from the Kings the Beavers were really excited and amazed by the card and letter.

