Market Harborough auction house to appear on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip this week

The show features experts touring antiques shops in a classic car, as they compete to make a profit for Children in Need.

Gildings Auctioneers

A Market Harborough auction house is set to appear on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip this week.

Antiques Road Trip regulars Gildings Auctioneers hosted Irita Marriott and Raj Bisram for two episodes in the new series of the show, which features experts touring antiques shops in a classic car, as they compete to make a profit on their finds for Children in Need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The episodes will be shown on Thursday 16th November and Friday 17th November at 3.45pm.

They mark the culmination of Irita and Raj’s week-long five county tour in a Vanden Plas Princess.

Gildings director Will Gilding said: “We’re always delighted to welcome Antiques Road Trip to Gildings and this occasion was no exception.

“Having the film crew in always creates an extra buzz in the saleroom and we’re looking forward to people being able to see how the experts fared on the day with the items they brought to auction.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The auction house has recently seen demand for antiques, collectables, jewellery and memorabilia.

Will added: “Recent highlights have included £4,400 for football memorabilia belonging to 1930s Leicester City player Dai Jones, £7,000 for a Victorian diamond necklace and a whopping £15,000 for a fully signed Led Zeppelin album sleeve with no record inside.”

The Antiques Road Trip episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.