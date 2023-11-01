Julia (left) is preparing to continue Maureen's legacy.

The manager of a Harborough-based charity is preparing to step down after three decades of dedicated service.

Maureen O’Malley has taken on various roles at Voluntary Action South Leicestershire – which supports carers and isolated members of the community – over the last three decades, including at its helm for the last 12 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maureen said: “It has been a pleasure and honour to have led VASL for the last 12 years and also to have worked for VASL in various roles for nearly 30 years. VASL trustees, staff and volunteers are the charity’s greatest assets and the difference they have made to our community is amazing.”

Stepping into her shoes will be Julia Synnott who has worked closely with Maureen for the last four years in her business support role.

Maureen added: “I am delighted that Julia Synnott has been appointed as VASL’s new charity manager and wish her every success in this new role. I am confident that VASL will continue to thrive.”

VASL chair Linda Jones said: “Her appointment is an exciting one. She will lead VASL in the years ahead, building on the many successes to date whilst helping to further develop it as a leading charity in Harborough district and across Leicestershire. I, and the VASL board, look forward to working with her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On her new role, Julia commented: “I am excited to develop the fantastic work of our community projects and continue the legacy Maureen has put in place.”