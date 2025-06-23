Man with links to Desborough wanted by police after failing to attend court

A 29-year-old man with links to Desborough is wanted by police after failing to keep a court date.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to help locate Ethan Wright who is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court.

Wright, who has links to Desborough as well as Brighouse in West Yorkshire, and Accrington in Lancashire, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to help locate Ethan Wright who is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court.

Ethan Wright Desborough/West Yorkshire Police

“Wright, aged 29, has links to Brighouse, Accrington in Lancashire and Desborough Northamptonshire.

“Anyone with information which may assist in locating Wright is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101quoting reference number 13250122970.

“Alternatively, you can contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”