Man who opened business from a small room in Billesdon 20 years ago celebrates winning national award

The team celebrates their win

A Billesdon man who opened his small business 20 years ago has since employed 50 staff and scooped a national award.

Mark Williams opened leasing business MW Vehicle Contracts from a room next to the post office in Billesdon village in 2003.

In 2020 he then needed to find a way to help the business survive due to the pandemic. It was then he opened Van Circle, selling ex-lease vans. The company thrived and now boasts its own valeting unit and mechanic team.

Mark began the franchise in 2003 with vehicle management company Leaseplan UK, which has recognised his hard work by awarding him Franchisee of the Year.

Mark says his success is due to investing heavily in technology giving customers the chance to do business online or in person. It also says staff are well trained and often raise money for local hospice LOROS by taking on challenges like climbing Snowdon.

He said: “Winning Franchisee of the Year is extremely rewarding and reflects the hard work and dedication of all the team. We have always been focused on providing our customers with outstanding levels of service and value.

