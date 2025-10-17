A man found fatally injured in undergrowth by the side of the A43 near Kettering had been hit by a vehicle, police have revealed this morning.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from Northants Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run collision in Northamptonshire.

They want to hear from motorists who may have seen a pedestrian along the A43, between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14, between 7pm on Wednesday (October 15) and 6.50am yesterday (Thursday, October 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police were called at around 8am by a member of the public who had seen a man lying in the undergrowth of the southbound carriageway.

A43 near Kettering northern bypass/Google

Emergency services attended, however, sadly the man in his 40s, had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are appealing for the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch urgently.

They are also appealing for people who were travelling towards the A14 - even if they did not see anything - to contact police and provide detectives with any dash-cam footage to assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Greschner of SCIU, said: “This is a very busy dual carriageway linking the north of the county to the A14 and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries. Even if you have not seen anything we need your dash-cam footage of the journey from Rockingham Road and the A14.

“It is also vital that we trace the driver of the vehicle to not only check on their welfare, but to find out what happened, and we would appeal to them or anyone who can help identify them to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000607632.