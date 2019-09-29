Man found dead in Harborough town centre

A full-scale police investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Market Harborough town centre early today (Sunday).

Police and ambulance crewmen dashed to the shocking scene in Symington Way just before 9am today.

Police said the man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” as detectives try to establish how, why and when he died.

The man, who hasn’t been named, was discovered dead in the street by police amid public “concerns” for his welfare.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman told the Harborough Mail this afternoon: “Officers were called just before 9am today (Sun) to Symington Way, Market Harborough, following concerns for the welfare of a man who had been found unresponsive outside a property.”

She added: “Leicestershire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”