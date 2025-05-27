Major renovations aim to secure future of Market Harborough's iconic Symington Building and Market Hall

Market Hall. Photo: Nick Osborne

Major improvement works aim to preserve the future of two iconic buildings in Market Harborough.

Harborough District Council has approved contractors to carry out restoration work on the Harborough Market Hall while a decision has also been made to carry out repairs and upgrades to the Symington Building.

The two projects are set to cost around £1.5million.

The work to the Symington Building will include upgrading its external masonry, roof and windows. The renovations are expected to start in June and last up to 10 months.

The Symington Building. Photo: Nick Osborne

The Grade II listed building is a former Victorian corset factory, now housing the district council’s headquarters, the library and museum, Job Centre, Citizen’s Advice, retail units and a temporary banking hub.

John Tillotson, chairman of Market Harborough Civic Society, said: “It is great to see the council taking its custodianship seriously of a prized heritage asset.”

The Market Hall will also receive upgrades to its roof and windows and a replacement lift for trader use. Works will start in July and last up to three months with the lift being installed in the autumn.

The Market Hall is a central hub for shopping and home to both the town’s general market and the Sunday Antiques and Collectibles Market.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “The council made budget provision earlier in the year for the upkeep of these important landmark features in the town. Residents will see scaffolding this summer on two of our valued assets as we look to keep them in the condition that they deserve for tenants, traders and residents.”