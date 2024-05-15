Major £6millon revamp project is underway at Harborough and Lutterworth sports centres

Leisure centre-goers can enjoy a new Air X soft play.

A multi-million pound project to transform Lutterworth Sports Centre and Harborough Leisure Centre is under way.

The sites, run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, are poised to benefit from a major improvement project costing £5.9million.

At Lutterworth Sports Centre, work has started on the extension and refurbishment of the gym – which the operators say will include state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

The new gym, featuring 100 stations as well as the improved group cycling studio, are due to be completed in August this year.

Other upgrades will take place to the group exercise studio, pool and reception area, while the wellbeing hub will be relocated and a new soft play will be housed in the reception area, alongside a café.

And a 14-week project to create the new gym at Harborough Leisure Centre will begin on Monday (May 20) which will see the gym extended to 115 stations.

It will be filled with upgraded fitness equipment and the main group exercise studio will be given a makeover, with a temporary gym and group exercise facility opening in the bowls hall on Wednesday May 22.

Works will begin on the pool in early June including the introduction of sensory lighting and pool imagery, with the area set to reopen in August.

Other areas due to be refurbished at this year include the wellness studio, group cycling studio, outdoor courts, café, changing village and reception.

In addition, the site will benefit from a fantastic new Air X soft play, a giant inflatable which includes games, music and LED lighting and will be utilised in the sports hall initially.

Cllr Jim Knight, Harborough District Council’s lead for wellbeing, said: “It’s wonderful to see the upgrades taking place at Lutterworth, with Harborough soon to follow.

“This important investment is delivering exciting new opportunities for us all to become more active and enjoy the associated benefits of improved mental and physical wellbeing, with further community outreach projects in the pipeline.”