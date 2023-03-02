Major bridge works in Harborough district can now go ahead after council raises safety concerns with Network Rail

The Station Road railway bridge, between Great Glen and Fleckney.

A council refused to let major bridge works begin because of its concerns over safety.

The demolition and reconstruction of the Station Road railway bridge, between Great Glen and Fleckney, was delayed because it did not meet even ‘minimum’ safety standards, Leicestershire County Council said.

However, now that an agreement has been reached, Network Rail will be carrying out the works as part of the multi-million pound Midland Main Line electrification programme.

It will be rebuilding and raising the bridge by just over half-a-metre to clear the way for new electric wires.

Some 50 metres of road either side of the bridge will also need to be reconstructed.

At a council meeting last week, council leader Councillor Nick Rushton said the authority was “fed up to the back teeth” with Network Rail.

He said: “They seem to think they can do work on our highways to Network Rail standards which are not our highways standards.

“You imagine if we rolled over and accepted Network Rail standard and someone was killed in an accident at one of their roadworks.

“We’re in front of the coroner and they say ‘why didn’t you enforce your standards?’ to which we said Network Rail told us they didn’t have to.

“It’s not right and we will ensure whatever work they do on the highway complies with Leicestershire County Council highways standards.”

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, added that the council fully supported the modernisation of the railway lines, but not at the expense of safety.

He accused Network Rail of being slow to share plans and “reluctant to comply with well-established procedures that developers normally follow” – procedures which ensure highways safety.

The council would not tell the media exactly what its safety concerns were.

It appears talks between the two organisations have been successful and the next phase of the works can now begin.

Gavin Crook, principal sponsor for Network Rail, said: “I want to thank Leicestershire County Council for the intensive work which has been carried out between our organisations over recent weeks.

“The electrification of the Midland Main Line is an incredibly exciting and important project, helping our transport networks to become more ecologically friendly.

“We fully recognise the need to work with local communities while we are working within them to take local needs into consideration and, of course, make sure that we never compromise safety – either on the railway or in the communities through which the railway passes.

“We will continue to work with the county council to provide a safe solution for road and rail users, as well as to meet the needs of the community as we progress this exciting investment in our railway.”

As part of the work, Station Road is closed between the junction with Newton Lane and the junction with Kibworth Road.

The announcement of the closure in January raised criticism about the disruption this would cause.