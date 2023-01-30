News you can trust since 1854
Macmillan Infopoint in Harborough offers support for those affected by cancer

The Macmillan Infopoint is located at Home Instead in town

20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 5:20pm
Gail Devereux-Batchelor, Eunice Loney, Marion Lewis OBE and Toby Carnduff under the new sign, courtesy of JW Signs.
A new sign is guiding those affected by cancer in Harborough.

The Macmillan Infopoint is located at Home Instead in St Mary’s Road.

It is available from 10.30am to 4pm weekdays and 10.30am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Eunice Loney, chair of The Market Harborough Macmillan Group, said: ‘We want to say a huge thank you to Home Instead for their continued support.

“The infopoint was established in their premises just before lockdown and is now becoming a first stop for anyone wanting information on specific cancers, how to access Macmillan Services and various agencies.”

Home Instead owner Gail Devereux-Batchelor said: “ We’re so pleased to be hosting the Macmillan Infopoint at our office, supporting our community to access valuable information. Our Macmillan Coffee Morning, 10am to 12pm, on February 10 is a good opportunity to see what the Infopoint has to offer.”

Email [email protected] for more information.

