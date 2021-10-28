Macmillan Cancer Support chalks up half a century in Harborough
A cheque for £350 was handed over to boost Macmillan Cancer Support as the key charity chalked up half a century in Market Harborough.
The town’s group celebrated their 50-year landmark at their AGM hosted by Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers.
And there were smiles all round as Karen Hancock and Kerry Davis of Gildings gave the local charity branch £350 raised at a Macmillan coffee morning at the company.
Eunice Loney, chairman of Macmillan Cancer Support in Market Harborough, said: “It has been a difficult period for us and for all charities.
“But thanks to the great generosity of our supporters over £21,000 has been raised over the last 18 months.
“We are now looking forward to successful fundraising in 2022.
“We are also pleased that we have been able to relaunch our INFOPOINT service at Home Instead in St Mary's Road.”