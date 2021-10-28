Macmillan Cancer Support chalks up half a century in Harborough

Karen Hancock and Kerry Davis hand over £350 from a recent Macmillan Coffee Morning at Gildings to the Market Harborough Macmillan committee members during their 50th anniversary AGM. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A cheque for £350 was handed over to boost Macmillan Cancer Support as the key charity chalked up half a century in Market Harborough.

The town’s group celebrated their 50-year landmark at their AGM hosted by Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers.

And there were smiles all round as Karen Hancock and Kerry Davis of Gildings gave the local charity branch £350 raised at a Macmillan coffee morning at the company.

Eunice Loney, chairman of Macmillan Cancer Support in Market Harborough, said: “It has been a difficult period for us and for all charities.

“But thanks to the great generosity of our supporters over £21,000 has been raised over the last 18 months.

“We are now looking forward to successful fundraising in 2022.