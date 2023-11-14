News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Lutterworth to head back in time for Christmas light switch-on

The town will be hosting a ‘Victorian Christmas’
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Merry-making fun at last year's light switch on in Lutterworth. Image: Andrew CarpenterMerry-making fun at last year's light switch on in Lutterworth. Image: Andrew Carpenter
Merry-making fun at last year's light switch on in Lutterworth. Image: Andrew Carpenter

Lutterworth will be going back in time for its Christmas light switch-on this year.

Following the new Lutterworth Museum in Market Street, the town will be hosting a ‘Victorian Christmas’ on Saturday 24 and Sunday November 25.

Visitors will enjoy a Victorian display with Mr Edwin Botterill, of Botterill’s Printers, who will return from the past to explain how many Christmas essentials, such as crackers, cards and the introduction of the Christmas tree were ‘pioneered’ by the Victorians.

Most Popular

There will also be a market, a scavenger hunt, a toy display, a Victorian hat shop and a Christmas Grotto.

Across the two days The Lutterworth Town Band, The Cantorum Choir and The Lutterworth Handbell Ringers will be bringing their own style of Christmas music.

And of course, no Christmas celebration would be complete without a visit from Father Christmas himself.

Lutterworth Museum in Highpoint, Market Street, will be celebrating between 11am and 4pm on November 25 and 26.

Related topics:LutterworthVictorian