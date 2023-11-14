The town will be hosting a ‘Victorian Christmas’

Merry-making fun at last year's light switch on in Lutterworth. Image: Andrew Carpenter

Lutterworth will be going back in time for its Christmas light switch-on this year.

Following the new Lutterworth Museum in Market Street, the town will be hosting a ‘Victorian Christmas’ on Saturday 24 and Sunday November 25.

Visitors will enjoy a Victorian display with Mr Edwin Botterill, of Botterill’s Printers, who will return from the past to explain how many Christmas essentials, such as crackers, cards and the introduction of the Christmas tree were ‘pioneered’ by the Victorians.

There will also be a market, a scavenger hunt, a toy display, a Victorian hat shop and a Christmas Grotto.

Across the two days The Lutterworth Town Band, The Cantorum Choir and The Lutterworth Handbell Ringers will be bringing their own style of Christmas music.

And of course, no Christmas celebration would be complete without a visit from Father Christmas himself.