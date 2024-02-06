Lutterworth Scout Hut undergoes sound-proofing transformation to support those with sensory needs
Lutterworth Scout Hut has undergone soundproofing improvements to support youngsters with sensory needs.
The scout hut approached architects and construction consultants, YMD Boon, to see if they could help. After surveys were carried out, the consultants teamed up specialists and contractors to carry out the work. Goodsound provided free acoustic panels while Oliveti Construction installed them without charge over a three days. Equipment was also provided free from Hireforce.
And, the scout hut, which serves 85 children aged six to 14, and several adults, across weekly sessions, has experienced a significant improvement in noise reduction.
Kathryn Gutridge, group scout leader thanked those involved in the soundproofing project.
She saidd: “It has made a phenomenal difference to the level of noise, which is highly appreciated by the children and leaders, especially those with various sensory needs. Going forward, the soundproofing will enable us to do more group activities in the hall, without noise negatively affecting the session.”