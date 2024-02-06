Lutterworth Scouts thank YMD Boon, Acoustic Specialists, Goodsound, and Contractors, Oliveti Construction, on the soundproofing project. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Lutterworth Scout Hut has undergone soundproofing improvements to support youngsters with sensory needs.

The scout hut approached architects and construction consultants, YMD Boon, to see if they could help. After surveys were carried out, the consultants teamed up specialists and contractors to carry out the work. Goodsound provided free acoustic panels while Oliveti Construction installed them without charge over a three days. Equipment was also provided free from Hireforce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And, the scout hut, which serves 85 children aged six to 14, and several adults, across weekly sessions, has experienced a significant improvement in noise reduction.

Lutterworth Scout Hut before the soundproofing.

Kathryn Gutridge, group scout leader thanked those involved in the soundproofing project.