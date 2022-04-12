Lutterworth Rotary Club donates £1,000 to international children’s cleft charity

Lutterworth Rotary Club has donated £1,000 to a leading international children’s cleft charity.

The club handed over a cheque to Peter James who received it on behalf of Smile Train UK after he gave a presentation on the excellent work they do supporting youngsters worldwide.

Peter, who’s also a Harborough District councillor, talked about his experiences visiting hospitals in Laos, the Philippines and Brazil over the last few years.

He thanked the Rotary Club for their donation.

The money will help enable children to lead a normal healthy life following a life-changing operation.

Peter said: “I have supported Smile Train for many years and have been lucky enough to witness their incredible work first-hand in partner hospitals across the world – most recently Brazil at the end of 2019.

“The money raised by the Lutterworth Rotary club will mean that children who live thousands of miles away can receive free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care – giving them for ever smiles,” said Peter, of Market Harborough.

“Although it is in many ways a drop in the ocean, I know it will mean the world to each one of those children and their families.”

Ian Vallance, Director of Smile Train UK, said: “Thousands of children are born with clefts, with many experiencing problems with eating, speaking, hearing and breathing – they can also be ostracised from their communities for being ‘different’.

“All monies raised will make an enormous difference to children globally.