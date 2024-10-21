Lutterworth residents look forward to better connections as broadband engineers dig in
Work to connect the town began last year in June, when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Husbands Bosworth using fibre optic cables.
The engineers have been going from street to street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.
Senior Project Manager Ben Flanz said: “From Lutterworth, we’ll be extending our network northwards towards Ullesthorpe, Leire and Sharnford. Taking our full fibre to rural communities such as these, that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection, fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”