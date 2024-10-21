Engineers are completing fibre optic cabling in Lutterworth. Photo: Daniel Lewis

Some 2,600 rural residents and business owners in Lutterworth are a step closer to Broadband relief with engineers expecting to extend a full fibre connection to the town next month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to connect the town began last year in June, when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Husbands Bosworth using fibre optic cables.

The engineers have been going from street to street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Project Manager Ben Flanz said: “From Lutterworth, we’ll be extending our network northwards towards Ullesthorpe, Leire and Sharnford. Taking our full fibre to rural communities such as these, that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection, fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”