Lutterworth residents encouraged to step up to support shoe poverty charity

At least 280,000 homeless people in the UK have no shoes or shoes that are falling to pieces.

People in the Lutterworth are being asked to step up and support a month-long campaign to raise awareness about footwear poverty.

The Steptember campaign, run by Shoe Aid UK, aims to bring shoe poverty into sharp focus through a series of ‘Shoesdays’.

On each Tuesday in September, people are encouraged to join in by wearing no shoes or odd shoes or similar, to highlight the importance of having fit for purpose footwear.

Lutterworth residents can also drop off shoe donations at Colourful Soles in Church Street.

Andy Hughes, CEO of the charity founded in 2017, said: “You can be as creative as you like, bake a cake in the shape of a shoe or lots of little cakes or biscuits in the shapes of shoes.

“Whatever creative idea you come up with, what we are asking is for you to show your support for Shoe Aid as we tackle footwear poverty here in the UK and abroad.

“From as little as a £1 donation, we can supply a suitable and fit for purpose piece of footwear to help someone to find a new job, for everyday general wear and use, to take part in sport or a pair of work boots.”

Shoe Aid is already stepping up to help schools throughout the country, providing suitable footwear for children whose families cannot afford school shoes for their child.

Over 2million shoes are thrown into landfill every week. On average, one pair of shoes takes upwards of one thousand years to biodegrade.

Shoe Aid is helping to avoid an environmental disaster for shoe manufacturers and distributors.

The charity has also provided education to over 25,000 people in more than one thousand organisations on the importance of recycling and repurposing footwear, while distributingtens of thousands of shoes to over fifteen countries worldwide.

Andy added: “If you or your company, school, college or university, community enterprise are encouraged to get in touch, organise a collection or donate their surplus or returned stock.”

Andy can be contacted via [email protected] or on 07511 983508.

Visit www.shoeaid.co.uk for more details.