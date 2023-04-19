News you can trust since 1854
Lutterworth Plant, Food and Craft Fair to raise money for local charities

Classic cars will also be on display

By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST
The annual Plant, Food and Craft Fair will take place at Misterton Hall in Lutterworth on Sunday May 21 between 10am and 4pm.

It will see some 50 stalls and games along with classic and vintage cars on display.

The event is organised by Lutterworth Rotary Club with proceeds going to charity.

The club says over the past 12 months it has given £15,000 to charities it supports from money raised through its events.

