Lutterworth hero to paddle 120 miles of waterways for a fundraising birthday with a difference

Stephen’s journey will raise money for The Royal Marines Charity.

A former Royal Marine from Lutterworth is setting off on a 120-mile canal paddle for a birthday celebration with a difference.

For the past six years, Stephen Lamb – who is the team leader of Leicestershire Search and Rescue - always does ‘something different’ to mark his birthday.

And this year, the 51-year-old will set off from Foxton Locks on a six-day voyage down the Grand Union Canal, portaging the 166 locks between Leicester and London, and sleeping alongside the tow path.

After a lot of practice in his new canoe, Stephen expects to arrive at the Tower of London in time for his 52nd birthday.

He said: “I normally tackle something to do with running to mark my birthdays, but decided to do something a bit different this year, something that’s a bit kinder on the knees! But it will still be tough. Portaging all those locks won’t be easy - the two, one-mile tunnels will be challenging and I’ll be enduring hardships in being completely self-sufficient along the way - but it’s all part of the Marines’ ethos!”

Stephen is also raising funds for The Royal Marines Charity and, to date, has already raised almost £4,000.

He added: “As a former Royal Marines Commando, it is important to me to give back to the corps and its wider family. As a young marine, it gave me so many life skills and values - I’m still grateful for those skills and implement its values on a daily basis.”