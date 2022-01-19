Lutterworth group set up for people who need a helping hand in life

A new group has been set up to provide support to anyone who needs a helping hand and someone happy to listen right now.

Do you live in the Lutterworth area and are struggling with life at the moment?

A new group which has been meeting in Lutterworth since just before Christmas could be just the thing for you.

It’s been set up to provide support to anyone who needs a helping hand and someone happy to listen right now.

You may need support because of mental health, depression, loneliness, debt, relationship issues, alcoholism or even events from your past.

People who want to help and offer support as well are also being urged to come forward.

The new group is growing steadily, helping each other to get stronger.

It’s been launched by and is being run by compassionate local man Sid.

"Not everyone is able to reach out to family and friends when they need support and we are here to fill that gap,” said Sid.

“The early support within our community in Lutterworth has been great and very encouraging.

“A lot of people here are very keen to help our new group become a huge success.

“We are not trained counsellors – but we are very good listeners.”

Twice a week Sid uses Karter’s Cafe on Church Street, Lutterworth, (outside opening hours) for people to meet up, enjoy a drink and chat.

And Sid is also more than happy to text/chat people keen to engage at any time.