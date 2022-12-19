Men’s captain Kevin Humphrey, ladies’ captain Sue Wagstaff and junior captain Patrick Dempsey

A Captain’s Drive in at Lutterworth Golf Club has raised some £500 for charity.

Men’s captain Kevin Humphrey, ladies’ captain Sue Wagstaff and junior captain Patrick Dempsey had a combined drive of 579 yards.

The captains are all new to their roles and will lead the club in its next playing season.