Lutterworth golf drive raises £500 for charity
The captains will lead the club in its next playing season.
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 4:45pm
A Captain’s Drive in at Lutterworth Golf Club has raised some £500 for charity.
Men’s captain Kevin Humphrey, ladies’ captain Sue Wagstaff and junior captain Patrick Dempsey had a combined drive of 579 yards.
Advertisement
The captains are all new to their roles and will lead the club in its next playing season.
The event included a competition and raffle, with the money raised going to Marie Curie and Breast Cancer Now.