Lutterworth Golf Club set to rise from the ashes after devastating fire

The fire ripped through the organisations historic club house.

An ambitious scheme is being put forward to rebuild Lutterworth Golf Club after it was destroyed in a devastating arson attack.

The historic club is set to rise up from the ashes after fire ripped through the 118-year-old clubhouse late on the night of Saturday May 1 last year.

The golf club, which has about 700 members from all over the area and was founded in 1904, wants to build a new clubhouse, pro shop and greenkeepers’ accommodation.

The club in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Players at the popular club on Rugby Road have been forced to use temporary facilities since arsonists struck 10 months ago.

The club says in a new planning application submitted to Harborough District Council: “The new facilities will offer greater benefits to members of the club, as well as members of the Lutterworth Community as the new proposal will include meeting rooms, function rooms and a golf teaching area.

“This proposed development will provide a much-needed replacement to the lost accommodation and a boost to the well-established Lutterworth Golf Club.

“In addition, it will greatly improve the overall appearance and enjoyment of the existing facilities with minimal impact on the surrounding area,” says the golf club.

The club in its present state.

“The changes being proposed will help the Lutterworth Golf Club to adapt into to a greener, more enjoyable establishment that is accessible for members and beyond, ensuring the viability of the club for future years.”

More than 40 firefighters from all over Leicestershire and Warwickshire raced to fight the ferocious blaze last May.

Flames raged in to the early hours of Sunday May 2 as the fire sent thick plumes of black smoke spiralling hundreds of feet up into the night skies above Lutterworth.

Police launched a huge hunt for the fire attackers after specialist fire service investigators confirmed the blaze was started deliberately.