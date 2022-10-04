Lutterworth foodbank hands out essential items to local Ukrainian refugees - with the help of Rugby workers

Items were donated from Amazon to Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees in Lutterworth have received a donation of essential products thanks to local Amazon staff.

Items including tinned food, toiletries, power banks, torches and flasks were donated to Lutterworth & Villages Foodbank by the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby.

The donations were then distributed to Ukranian refugees living in the town by the foodbank with the help of Lutterworth Community Transport. The support for local refugees from the war-torn country was arranged by local councillor Rosita Page.

Foodbank project manager Lucy Freeman said: “We are grateful for the support from Amazon, Councillor Rosita Page, and Lutterworth Community Transport. The donated items are a great help for the refugees in our community.”

The donation was part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

Rugby site leader Gayner Coulson said: “Lutterworth & Villages Foodbank offers important support to people in the community and we’re pleased to support Councillor Page and the charities with this initiative.”

Lutterworth & Villages Foodbank provides emergency food and supplies for residents and refugees in financial crisis while Lutterworth Community Transport provides a car-share scheme for disabled, vulnerable, elderly and rurally isolated people, and operates a fleet of wheelchair-accessible minibuses.

Amazon Rugby employee Sam Banfield said: “At Amazon, one of our company principles is being a good neighbour. I’m glad we can help with initiatives like this one and support our neighbours when they need it.”

Advertisement