The RSPCA partners with foodbanks which are already up and running to deliver free pet food to users.

Lutterworth Foodbank is among organisations helping the RSPCA deliver pet food to animal lovers who are struggling financially.

The foodbank was the 200th organisation to partner with the national rescue charity to deliver pet food to owners impacted by the soaring cost-of living.

The scheme - set up by the RSPCA during the pandemic in 2020 – has now delivered a milestone two million pet food meals to families and their furry companions across the nation. Lucy Freeman, project manager at the Lutterworth Foodbank, said it was common for people to put their pets first when it came to struggling to afford food.

She explained: “We used to get people asking for pet food so it is great to have this partnership. We know some people have had to make the awful choice of whether to feed themselves or their pet - and they always choose their pet first - so this goes some way to helping them not have to make that decision.

“People’s circumstances change so quickly and a pet is very much part of the family and helps with mental health so we are keen to help keep them with their loving owners. This service is so important in doing that.”

According to the RSPCA, almost half of pet owners reported being worried about affording their bills and one in five are worried about feeding their pets.

Alison Fletcher, RSPCA pet foodbank lead, said: “We are delighted that in our 200th birthday year we have established around 250 Pet Food Bank partnerships across England and Wales and to serve up two million meals since we started out from humble beginnings is a fantastic achievement.

“I was an RSPCA inspector in Lancashire at the time of the pandemic and during welfare checks we were often coming across people struggling to feed themselves and would actually go without food themselves so they can afford to feed their pets.

“It was heart-breaking and we didn’t want anyone to feel they were in such a position which is how the scheme came about.”

Visit lutterworthvillages.foodbank.org.uk for details on using and donating to Lutterworth Foodbank.