Lutterworth Community Transport receives donation following Santa's sleigh visits in the town

Volunteers Ray Perkins and Jerome Anderton presented the cheque to Lutterworth Community Transport manager Graeme Thomson

A £750 donation has been presented to Lutterworth Community Transport.

The funds were collected by Inspire of Lutterworth during its Santa sleigh visits around the town and local villages at the end of last year.

