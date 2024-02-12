News you can trust since 1854
Lutterworth Community Transport receives donation following Santa's sleigh visits in the town

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:22 GMT
Volunteers Ray Perkins and Jerome Anderton presented the cheque to Lutterworth Community Transport manager Graeme ThomsonVolunteers Ray Perkins and Jerome Anderton presented the cheque to Lutterworth Community Transport manager Graeme Thomson
A £750 donation has been presented to Lutterworth Community Transport.

The funds were collected by Inspire of Lutterworth during its Santa sleigh visits around the town and local villages at the end of last year.

Volunteers Ray Perkins and Jerome Anderton presented the cheque to Lutterworth Community Transport manager Graeme Thomson.

The money will be used for the day-to-day running of the service, which provides volunteer drivers for the vulnerable, disabled and elderly who struggle to access traditional transport.

