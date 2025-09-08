Lutterworth Community Market Place event celebrates local support

Councillor Michael Squires at the Community Market Place event. (Photo: Leicestershire County Council).

More than 100 residents turned out for the Community Market Place event at Lutterworth Leisure Centre.

The free event - which took place on Thursday, August 28 and was organised by Leicestershire County Council’s Local Area Coordination (LAC) team - featured around 40 organisations offering support with health and wellbeing, children and older people, disability and home adaptations, volunteering opportunities and local charities.

Lynne McConnachie, local area coordinator for Lutterworth, who helped organise the event, said: “The strong turnout shows how valued and relevant this event is to the community. These events give people access to knowledge and services so they can self-serve. It’s important for residents to be able to get the information they want and help that they need.”

Attendees enjoyed free fitness taster sessions, health checks and direct access to professionals offering health advice and guidance.

Cllr Michael Squires, lead member for health and wellbeing at Leicestershire County Council, added: “It was great to be able to attend and connect with people. Events like the Lutterworth Community Market Place are a fantastic example of how we can build community capacity and improve health outcomes through collaboration.

“By bringing services directly to residents in an accessible and welcoming environment, we’re helping people make informed choices and connect with the support they need to live healthier, happier lives.”

This year Local Area Coordinators (LAC) are celebrating ten years of supporting people in Leicestershire to make positive changes and helping to improve connections within the community.

To find out if there is a LAC in your area, visit https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing/local-area-co-ordinators