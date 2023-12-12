Christmas collections will help a number of causes this year.

Members of the Lutterworth and District Round Table are bringing together causes close to their hearts for a charitable take on the Twelve Days of Christmas.

The Round Table group – which is one of thousands worldwide – is celebrating its 65th year and has organised events throughout the year to raise funds for local projects charitable causes.

And, this Christmas, members will be shaking their buckets in Morrisons and Waitrose in Lutterworth in the run up to the big day.

Members were asked to nominate charities which have helped them or causes close to their hearts. The 12 chosen charities and projects include:

Baby Basics in Leicester which supports families and new parents

The Lutterworth Food Bank

The Lutterworth Hygiene Bank

Families Need Fathers which helps children and families retain positive relationships after separation or divorce

GEMS charity which was set up in memory of four local families impacted by cancer. It aims to help make the Leicester Royal Infirmary more comfortable for patients and visitors. The Round Table is helping to provide a chemotherapy therapist to offer reflexology to patients

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People which supports children with a serious or terminal illness and their families

PROSTaid - a local prostate cancer charity supporting residents in Leicestershire with information and counselling.

Community Heartbeat - the team at the Masharani Patient Group responsible for the installation and maintenance of four defibrillator machines in Lutterworth.

Andy’s Man Club - a men's suicide prevention charity offering free support groups across the UK.

Archers Festive Tractor Run which is an annual festive event which raised over £28,000 for local charities and will run again this year to support more local causes.

MIND Leicester which supports the mental health and wellbeing of individuals and communities.

The Air Ambulance Service which saves lives by transporting patients to hospital.

Chairman Andy Vernon said: "It is great for our members to see the rewards of all their hard work throughout the year and to help support local causes that mean something to them."