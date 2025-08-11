Loving Leicestershire boy with ‘big beautiful smile’ urgently needs family – council council appeals for foster home

Photo by Marina Abrosimova/ Unsplash.

A young Leicestershire child with a “big smile” is in “urgent” need of a home and a family.

Three-year-old Toby is a “loving little boy” who enjoys listening to music, being outdoors and a story before bedtime.

He has been described as “happy and relaxed” with a “charming side and a “big, beautiful smile”.

An urgent appeal has been issued by Leicestershire County Council to find him a foster home.

Toby, whose name has been changed in this article for safeguarding reasons, has complex needs and requires a family with experience of supporting young people with significant disabilities, a spokeswoman for the authority said.

He has “has significant developmental delays and is not currently meeting his developmental milestones”, the spokeswoman added. Because of this, he “really needs” one-to-one care in an environment that meets his needs so he can thrive. Toby relies on being able to have a close connection with his carers and a trusting relationship which enables him to grow and explore in safety.

He has been described as a loving little boy who needs a lot of reassurance, consistency and stability to allow him to be happy and to thrive. Potential foster parents will “have the chance to make a real difference in Toby’s life and his future”, she further explained.

In turn, Toby “will bring lots of fun and happiness to someone’s life, especially as he enjoys listening to music and being outdoors”, she said. The county council said financial aid, additional support and training will be offered to Toby’s foster parents.

Jane Moore, director of children and family services at Leicestershire County Council, said: “At this point in his life three-year-old Toby needs longer term structure and stability. With love, care and help from a specialist fostering family he has a bright future ahead of him. We just need to find that right person.

“We’re urging anyone who is interested and has the skills, experience and commitment to contact us.”

Anyone who thinks they can offer Toby the support and love he needs, or who would like to find out more about fostering in general, can email [email protected] or call 0116 305 0505. More information about fostering and fostering events can be found on the county council website.