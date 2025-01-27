Love will be in air this summer as Market Harborough Carnival theme and dates are announced

This year's theme has been announced.

Love will be in the air at this year’s Harborough Carnival.

The carnival committee has decided on the theme ‘A Summer of Love’ for the 2025 event, in June.

Organisers say it can be interpreted in different ways although it was chosen to ‘reflect the need for kindness, happiness and love in the community’.

Committee chairman Paul Milligan explained: “The past couple of years we’ve been looking at taking care of our community around us with the green theme and looking after ourselves and family with our health and wellbeing theme. Once again, we wanted to build on that for this year.

“The Summer of Love could mean a number of things, but what we all felt was the need to focus on the happy things in our lives – friends, family and community, and for the carnival is a day full of fun and happiness!

“It could mean looking at the 60s and Woodstock, music from that era etc, or it could mean looking at how we should love our community around us, there are so many different ideas that we’re excited to see what people come up with!”

The carnival will take place on Saturday June 14, on Symington’s Rec Ground beginning with the 10km Carnival Run followed by the traditional float procession through the town. A market street will also feature, in line with this year’s theme.

Entries for the Run are now open, and with more than 150 people signed up, the committee is urging people to not leave their entry until the last minute.

Bookings are also now open for float applicants and for food and general traders.

And the committee is inviting volunteers to get in touch.

Paul added: “It’s important that we create a legacy for the town, not just continuing the tradition of the Carnival, but raising money that can be given back to the community, which we’ve been able to do from money raised in 2024. We’re certainly looking to fulfil our own theme by loving our community and raising money for charity in 2025!”

Visit www.harboroughcarnival.co.uk for more information or follow the Market Harborough Carnival page on Facebook.