Lots to enjoy at Christmas Fayre in Market Harborough church

You can become part of the Nativity Story at a town centre church in Market Harborough as the Christmas Fayre is held.

The Shepherds on the Steps event will be staged at the Congregational Church on the corner of the High Street and Bowden Lane on Friday December 3.

It will go ahead from 5.15pm-7.30pm.

You’ll be able to enjoy story-telling round a firepit, hot chocolate and biscuits and a special photo board.

“We really hope that you can join us and there will be stories every 20 minutes,” said the Congregational Church.

The annual traditional Christmas Fayre will be in full swing from 5pm-9pm that night.