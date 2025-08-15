Lost ring found in Harborough garden reunited with owner 1,500 miles away

Karen (right) met Claire at the airport in Bulgaria to return the ring.

A ring lost in the garden of a retirement complex in Harborough has been returned to its owner over 1,500 miles away in Bulgaria.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ring was discovered by the gardener at Pegasus Court in some shrubbery.

The ring was handed to development manager Karen Walker, at FirstPort – which manages the development – and efforts were made to trace the owner, including appeals at the monthly residents’ meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: “The ring was quite dirty at first. But after cleaning it, we could tell it was valuable.”

When no one came forward, Karen remembered the flat closest to where the ring was found had recently been vacated after its resident, Yvonne, had moved into a care home and later passed away.

With only one contact for Yvonne’s friend and beneficiary, Claire Stephenson, Karen decided to reach out. To her surprise, Claire, who’s from Harborough but lives in Bulgaria, described the ring and later shared a photo of Yvonne with the ring on.

At the time, Karen was planning a holiday. She explained: “I said to my husband, why don’t we go to Bulgaria?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, Karen and her husband flew out and handed the ring to Claire in person at the airport. Karen said: “She was thrilled and very emotional. We even met again during our trip, and she came to say goodbye when we flew home.”

The story brought the residents at Pegasus Court together and they held a small celebration, swapping their usual sherry for a toast with Rakia, a traditional Bulgarian drink.