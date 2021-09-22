Looking for work - or a new job? Job Club in Lutterworth starts this week

People looking for work can get free support at a new 'Job Club' in Lutterworth.

The first Job Club will take place on Friday September 24, from 12.30pm-4pm at The Wycliffe Rooms, in Lutterworth.

These sessions are open to anyone, including individuals who are unemployed, on furlough, employed but looking for new opportunities, school leavers and graduates.

At 12.30pm - 1.30pm there will be a group session, led by the National Careers Service, where you can learn about the support available.

You then have a chance to set up a 1-2-1 support meeting.

You can drop in anytime until 4pm to find out more and access support.