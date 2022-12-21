News you can trust since 1854
David Marlow throws the bottle into the air at the start of the bottle kicking.

Looking back - Harborough from the air in 2022

By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago

Here’s a selection of some of our favourites.

1. 2022 from the air

Residents on Gardiner Street in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

2. 2022 from the air

Work began on Welland Park Academy Sports Centre

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

3. 2022 from the air

The Chequers pub in Swinford during the start of the 35th barrel push to Catthorpe Farm in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

4. 2022 from the air

Crowds gather on the Square during the wreath laying ceremony.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

