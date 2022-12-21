Looking back - Harborough from the air in 2022
Here’s a selection of some of our favourite pictures photographer Andrew Carpenter has taken this year.
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago
From street parties to protests this year has been full of memorable events.
And our photographer Andrew Carpenter has been on hand to snap plenty of pictures – many of them from the sky with his drone.
They include the annual barrel push, wreath laying, protesting a super prison and building part of a new school.
