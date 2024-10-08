Look: work begins on new 'Friendship Park' in Harborough

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Cllr Peter Elliott, Cllr Darren Woodiwiss and Cllr Peter James with volunteers at the Northampton Road Friendship Park.Cllr Peter Elliott, Cllr Darren Woodiwiss and Cllr Peter James with volunteers at the Northampton Road Friendship Park.
Cllr Peter Elliott, Cllr Darren Woodiwiss and Cllr Peter James with volunteers at the Northampton Road Friendship Park.
Work has started on a ‘friendship park’ which aims to inspire Harborough residents to sit and talk.

The council-owned site on Northampton Road was previously known for litter, overgrown vegetation and antisocial behaviour.

And now it is being transformed to include benches, fruit trees and shrubs, wildflowers and a sculpture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Railings will be installed around the area with some hard landscaping to create walkways.

The new Friendship Park site. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERThe new Friendship Park site. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The new Friendship Park site. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Once complete, signs will display the name ‘Northampton Road Friendship Park’.

For this project, the council has worked with a group of residents living near the park. They will also help the council with bulb planting and ongoing maintenance.

Council chairman, Cllr Peter Elliott, said: “I am pleased work has started on this park which will revive the space and be something special. We hope this previously neglected site will now be well-used.”

Friendship parks are community spaces designed to potentially bring people together in the peaceful surrounds of nature.

Related topics:Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice