Look: work begins on new 'Friendship Park' in Harborough
The council-owned site on Northampton Road was previously known for litter, overgrown vegetation and antisocial behaviour.
And now it is being transformed to include benches, fruit trees and shrubs, wildflowers and a sculpture.
Railings will be installed around the area with some hard landscaping to create walkways.
Once complete, signs will display the name ‘Northampton Road Friendship Park’.
For this project, the council has worked with a group of residents living near the park. They will also help the council with bulb planting and ongoing maintenance.
Council chairman, Cllr Peter Elliott, said: “I am pleased work has started on this park which will revive the space and be something special. We hope this previously neglected site will now be well-used.”
Friendship parks are community spaces designed to potentially bring people together in the peaceful surrounds of nature.