Cllr Peter Elliott, Cllr Darren Woodiwiss and Cllr Peter James with volunteers at the Northampton Road Friendship Park.

Work has started on a ‘friendship park’ which aims to inspire Harborough residents to sit and talk.

The council-owned site on Northampton Road was previously known for litter, overgrown vegetation and antisocial behaviour.

And now it is being transformed to include benches, fruit trees and shrubs, wildflowers and a sculpture.

Railings will be installed around the area with some hard landscaping to create walkways.

The new Friendship Park site. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Once complete, signs will display the name ‘Northampton Road Friendship Park’.

For this project, the council has worked with a group of residents living near the park. They will also help the council with bulb planting and ongoing maintenance.

Council chairman, Cllr Peter Elliott, said: “I am pleased work has started on this park which will revive the space and be something special. We hope this previously neglected site will now be well-used.”

Friendship parks are community spaces designed to potentially bring people together in the peaceful surrounds of nature.