Look up! Can you identify these 24 places in Harborough from the top of the buildings?

But if you really want to appreciate a place, just....look up!

We all know that Market Harborough has some wonderful and quirky architecture but you can get a completely different experience by admiring the tops of our buildings.

Here are 24 examples in our town centre, from the strange much-loved landmarks to the stunning architectural gems. Some are easy, some a bit harder! Can you identify them all?

1 . Can you identify these places in Harborough from the top of the buildings? The original business might have gone but these two have been chatting away across the windows for many years now!Photo: Phil Hibble Photo Sales

2 . Can you identify these places in Harborough from the top of the buildings? One of many places in town where you can get your coffee fix!Photo: Phil Hibble Photo Sales

3 . Can you identify these places in Harborough from the top of the buildings? As the sign says, they have been here for a long time so no excuses for not getting this one!Photo: Phil Hibble Photo Sales

4 . Can you identify these places in Harborough from the top of the buildings? This iconic Victorian building was once a corset factory but it is now home to a few organisations.Photo: Phil Hibble Photo Sales