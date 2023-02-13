Long-standing Naseby couple will celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Long-standing Naseby residents John and Wendy Gould will celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on February 23.

They met in Naseby in 1959 when Wendy was staying with her Auntie Mary and Uncle George who lived at Mill Hill Farm. John asked Wendy out and after that, they married in 1963 at All Saints' Church in the village and went on to have a son, Geoff, who also lives in the Naseby with his wife, Jo.

Wendy and John are the proud grandparents of 33-year-old twin granddaughters, Cherise and Danielle Gould, who live in Leicestershire.

During their 60 years of married life they have lived in several houses around the village and have been part of many community groups.

Geoff and Jo Gould said: "We would like to send them our sincere congratulations.

