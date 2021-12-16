Long-established Women’s Institute branch near Lutterworth celebrates its 95th anniversary

Members of the WI in Ullesthorpe, near Lutterworth, has celebrated its 95th anniversary.

A long-established Harborough district Women’s Institute branch has celebrated its 95th anniversary.

Members of the WI in Ullesthorpe, near Lutterworth, marked the amazing milestone last Thursday (December 9).

The first ladies met in the village on December 8, 1926 - and the founder and first president was local woman Beatrice Seale.

“It was a very thriving group with lots of activities, trips and involvement in village life.

“It is still an enthusiastic group today, who now meet in the afternoon,” said Ullesthorpe WI.

“We celebrated our birthday with a sparkling afternoon tea and an excellent talk by June Norris.

“June is a Leicestershire caterer and hospitality consultant who was also involved in serving lunch to the Queen when she visited Leicester in 2012.

“She talked about her career and demonstrated several pastry recipes.

“June made our wonderful birthday cake.

“Each member received a special card and an inscribed oval compact mirror as a keepsake.

“Freda Williams, the oldest member, was invited to cut the cake with this year's President,” said the WI.

Freda has been a member for over 50 years and been an important part of not only Ullesthorpe but of Leicestershire and Rutland Federation as well.”

Members also traced all the past presidents from 1926 and made a cloth to remember their names.

Their next get-together will be their annual dinner at the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth.

And they will hold their first meeting of 2022 at 2pm on Thursday February 10 in Ullesthorpe village hall.

All visitors are welcome.