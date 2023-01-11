Long-awaited decision on controversial super-prison near Harborough will be made in April

Villagers campaign against plans for a huge new prison near Gartree

The proposed 1,700-capacity prison, next to the existing HMP Gartree went to appeal after being unanimously rejected by Harborough District Council’s planning committee.

Planning inspector Hayley Butcher heard cases from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), the council and opponents of the scheme as part of the appeal process, and has now submitted her report to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, who will be making the final decision.

Advertisement

Mr Gove has three months to rule on the case, the planning inspectorate told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). A decision is expected in the first week of April, almost exactly a year after the planning application for the £300 million prison was originally thrown out by the district council.

The plan was rejected after the authority’s planning committee determined that the proposed site was protected locally as an ‘area of separation’ between distinct communities. Concerns were also raised by opponents over the impact of the development on roads and the local environment. People against the plan said building England’s largest category B prison in such a rural setting would harm the local environment and ecosystems, and would create dangerous levels of traffic for surrounding schools, villages and tourist attractions.

The MoJ has been criticised over how much money it poured into the appeal. The department spent around £255,000 in legal bills and external consultant fees. In contrast, the villagers and neighbours campaigning against the prison have spent £27,000, £23,000 of which was generated through fund-raising, pledges and parish council contributions. Responding to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the LDRS, Harborough District Council said it spent £46,940.

Cllr Phil Knowles has opposed the scheme at every turn. He has repeatedly asked Secretary of States to visit the area but his requests have been refused. He has also spearheaded a petition which has attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Advertisement

He said: “We are now in the wait and see mode.

"Everything that could be done has been done. Petitions submitted, including over 1,000 more signatures against the scheme which I received and sent in recently to the inspectorate and who in turn has sent it on to the Secretary of State.

Advertisement

"There have been protests and a public meeting that can leave the Secretary of State in no doubt as to the level of opposition here.