Brian Davies of UK Sepsis Trust speaks to students.

A 24-hour lock-in was held at a Harborough school in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

Students at Robert Smyth Academy participated in the sponsored sports event ‘Lock in 2023’ last week.

Northampton Saints rugby player Ollie Sleightholme and former Leicestershire City FC Women captain Holly Morgan supported the opening ceremony, along with Brian Davies from the UK Sepsis Trust.

Academy students showcase their creativity during the opening ceremony.

The students, who represented different countries, participated in a variety of activities including football, badminton, rugby, kinball, basketball and dodgeball.

All games were scored for points, with the ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ being crowned the overall winners.

PE head Mike Scully said: "It was fantastic to see the return of our popular Lock-in, having missed it in 2021 and 2022 due to covid.

“The students were once again fantastic throughout and there was an excellent atmosphere at the event.

The event was not without its humour.

“I am extremely grateful to the staff at Robert Smyth who supported the running of this event and we look forward to raising a lot of money for an extremely important charity.”

Sepsis is the immune system’s over-reaction to infection. It is more common than heart attacks and claims around 48,000 lives every year. Of those who survive, 40 per cent suffer long-term physical, mental or cognitive challenges.

The UK Sepsis Trust aims to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors.

The trust’s Fundraising Manager Brian Davies said: “We believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK would save several thousand lives a year. We raise awareness of sepsis among public and health care professionals; encourage early diagnosis; lobby politicians to improve standards of care; and provide better support for sepsis survivors.”

The students, who represented a range of different countries.

Ollie Sleightholme thanked the academy for the invitation.

“The UK Sepsis Trust is such a good charity and all the pupils I met tonight were really excited for this wonderful event to take place. It has brought them together to really get behind the charity.”

Holly Morgan said she enjoyed watching the students with their banners, mascots and ‘funny team names’. She added: “There was lots of energy at the school tonight.”