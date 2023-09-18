Local rambler is 'horrified' at fly-tipping in a Market Harborough country lane

Mr Pollak said the waste had increased since he first came across it a week ago.

A rambler has hit out at the site of a ‘horrifying’ fly-tip in Market Harborough.

The man, who asked not to be named, first came across the bulky waste strewn across a rural road at Compass Point last week.

The walker, who keeps a close watch on Harborough’s rural footpaths, discovered the fly-tip along a temporary diversion route avoiding a nearby housing development.

The waste is on privately owned lands says the council.

The Harborough resident reported the waste to Harborough District Council, which informed him the area was private land so it could not remove the rubbish, but the owner would be contacted.

He said: “I was horrified to come across this fly-tipping at Compass Point. I don’t like to see fly-tipping as it causes an environmental harm and is a risk to public health.

“It can harm or injure wildlife, livestock, pets, and children are attracted to it, and it’s a disgraceful blot on our urban landscape.”

He said: “I had another look today, and it looks like somebody has dumped even more stuff there.

Heaps of waste are strewn across the road.

“I’m surprised it’s allowed to escalate. There are tips for people to take their waste, but they insist on dumping it in the countryside.”

The council has been contacted for an update on the situation.

The authority recently backed a fly-tipping campaign launched in July.

A spokesperson told the Mail the council would investigate all fly-tips and prosecute anyone blighting the district where possible.