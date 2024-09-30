Everyone Active staff with Cllr Jo Asher, HDC leader Phil Knowles, swimmer Mark Foster and gold medallist Lauren Hendry.

Two sporting champions made guest appearances at a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce the newly refurbished Lutterworth Leisure Centre.

British swimming champion Mark Foster and local Olympic rowing gold medallist Lauren Henry were on hand at the venue, previously known as Lutterworth Sports Centre, to pose in photographs and chat with fans.

As part of capital investment from Harborough District Council alongside operator Everyone Active, the centre has benefitted from a new 100-station gym, an upgraded cycling studio, a new soft play, refreshed studios, poolside enhancements and a new reception.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays

A variety of free activities took place on the day including inflatable sessions, cheerleading demonstrations and group exercise. Mark Foster and Lauren Henry also threw down the gauntlet in a fitness challenge for those brave enough to take part.

British swimming legend Mark Foster and Paris 2024 rowing gold medallist Lauren Henry during their visit to Lutterworth Leisure Centre Open Day

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “What an amazing event to celebrate the culmination of a successful project to revitalise Lutterworth Leisure Centre and deliver improved accessible exercise opportunities for our communities.

“It has been a fabulous open day with a variety of activities for everyone. Feedback from visitors has been wonderful and it is so rewarding to see families enjoying the upgraded facilities. It is important not to underestimate that by participating in physical activities we can boost both our mental and physical wellbeing.

“My thanks to our special guests but also and importantly a huge thank you to all who have worked so hard in delivering this wonderfully improved facility”

Lauren Henry said: “The upgrades at Lutterworth Leisure Centre are something for the town to be proud of and I really hope people make the most of this amazing facility. As an athlete, it’s fantastic to have access to state-of-the-art equipment but this is a refurbishment that will benefit the whole community.”

Lutterworth Leisure Centre mascots steal the scene at the family open day.

The centre is also planning to install solar panels to the roof and carry out further lighting upgrades to improve energy efficiencies.

Visitors and regular members at Lutterworth Leisure Centre are now being encouraged to respond to a satisfaction survey to share their thoughts and feedback on the upgrade.

The survey can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Lutterworth