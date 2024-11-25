Local businesses and charities come together to ‘rescue’ festive event and bring Christmas cheer to Kibworth

Christmas in Kibworth has been saved thanks to local businesses and charities.

A Christmas event in Kibworth has been ‘saved’ thanks to a group of local businesses.

Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council announced the cancellation of the annual village Christmas event last month.

The decision was made due to a lack of food vendors, and therefore funds, as well as concerns over building works affecting the village Community Hub.

The council said: “We know how much of a shame this is, however we will still be putting up the Christmas trees and lights, and there will still be many Christmas-themed events around the village thanks to the local businesses and groups.”

And, sure enough, several local businesses and charities have come together to organise alternative event, Kibworth Festive Fair.

The fair will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday December 7 and invites residents to soak up festivities around the village including food and craft stalls and raffles, courtesy of village businesses.

And, of course, no Christmas event would be complete without a Santa’s grotto.