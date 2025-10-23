St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough is hosting its first ever Christmas Tree Festival later this year, which includes live music and a workshop with a top children's author

Live music and a workshop with a top children’s author are among the attractions at a five-day Christmas tree festival being staged at a church in Market Harborough.

St Dionysius Church in the town is staging its inaugural Christmas tree festival between Friday November 28 and Tuesday December 2.

A host of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and community organisations will be the main feature of the event, but there will be plenty more to enjoy.

Musical performances will come from Songbirds, Kupe, local schools, The Mears Ashby Reflections Ensemble and Eleanor Sheperd.

One of the highlights of the festival is scheduled for Saturday November 2 when children’s author Tamsin Winter, whose works include Being Miss Nobody and Jemima Small Versus The Universe, holds a book signing and workshop.

The theme running through the festival will be Christmas Stories and Films, with other activities including festive refreshments, and for children a twelve days of Christmas trail and the chance to help build a giant lego Christmas tree.

Entry to the festival, which will be opened at 1pm on November 28 by the chair of Harborough District Council, is £3 for adults and free for children, and includes a free prize draw programme.

The festival will be open from 1pm to 8pm on November 28, 1pm to 5pm on November 30 and 11am to 5pm on November 29, December 1 and December 2.

Funds raised from the festival will be shared between the church and Harborough District Children’s and Young People’s Charity.

