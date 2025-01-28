Little Bowden School celebrates ‘good’ marks from Ofsted

Staff and pupils celebrate the 'good' news.

Pupils and teachers at Little Bowden School are celebrating after getting ‘good’ marks from Ofsted.

Inspectors awarded the school, on Scotland Road, an overall ‘good’ rating, consistent with its last inspection in 2019.

All six categories inspected by the monitoring body were also rated ‘good’.

There are four possible ratings schools can receive including Outstanding, Good, Requires improvement and Inadequate.

In its report, inspectors describe the pupils as ‘happy’ and ‘kind’, with ‘positive relationships’ between them and staff.

They praise the school for its ‘strong focus on developing pupils’ resilience so that they learn to ‘bounce back’ from setbacks’, resulting in positive attitudes to learning.

They describe a new approach to the curriculum as ‘ambitious’, adding it helps the school to achieve its vision of ‘working together to love learning’.

It also says pupils enjoy taking on leadership responsibilities such as play leaders or librarians.

The inspectors point out some uncertainty over learning delivery, explaining ‘checks made by staff do not always identify when pupils need more

help or when they are ready to think more deeply’. However, the comment is followed by praise over the use of resources to help pupils develop

problem-solving and reasoning skills.

The report also notes early-years children receive a ‘strong start to their education’ and a new system helps identify children with special

educational needs and disabilities (SEND) as early as possible, and are well supported.

Headteacher Brendan Brannigan said: "As headteacher of Little Bowden Primary, I am absolutely thrilled with our recent Ofsted report, which

recognises the school as 'Good' in all categories. This is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our team of incredible pupils,

staff and parents. It’s clear that we are creating a supportive and inclusive community that works towards our school motto: Working Together to Love Learning.

“I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has played a part in the school's journey to achieving this result – their hard work ensures we

provide all pupils with the best offer to prepare them for the future."

Chair of governors, Chris Pollard added: "This is a very good result for everyone at the school and a positive endorsement of what the school is working towards. Congratulations to the pupils, teachers and staff, with thanks to our very supportive parents."