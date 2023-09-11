Little Bowden Bowls Club hopes more spectators will watch their games after buying new benches

He said: “We like to think of ourselves as more than just a bowling club, but a social hub for the community.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into making the very best of the club. We have volunteers who maintain the lovely flowers that surround the bowling green, which do a great job of attracting spectators on their own. We also hire out the clubhouse for events. The community aspect of the club is so important which is why we’re looking forward to welcoming even more locals as a result of the new benches.”