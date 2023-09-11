News you can trust since 1854
Little Bowden Bowls Club hopes more spectators will watch their games after buying new benches

The club is 111-years-old
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
Little Bowden Bowls ClubLittle Bowden Bowls Club
Little Bowden Bowls Club

Little Bowden Bowls Club is hoping to invite more spectators to its games after buying new benches.

The 111-year-old club was given a £500 donation from McCarthy Stone, which developed Elizabeth Place on Trimbush Way.

Club treasurer Melfyn Ellis hopes the new benches will encourage passers-by to sit, mingle and enjoy the game.

He said: “We like to think of ourselves as more than just a bowling club, but a social hub for the community.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into making the very best of the club. We have volunteers who maintain the lovely flowers that surround the bowling green, which do a great job of attracting spectators on their own. We also hire out the clubhouse for events. The community aspect of the club is so important which is why we’re looking forward to welcoming even more locals as a result of the new benches.”