Left: Paul receiving his award from treasurer Maggie. Right: President Sarah receiving her award from club Secretary Ruth.

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club has expressed its pride after two members received awards for their dedication to the charity.

Club president Sarah Hill and former president and member Paul Anderson have been awarded Melvin Jones Fellowships, named after the founder of the organisation.

The award is Lions Clubs International Foundation's (LCIF) highest form of recognition and acknowledges members for their outstanding dedication to humanitarian service.

Sarah and Paul have been members of the Harborough club since it began in 2012, and have spent countless volunteer hours organising and involving themselves in every club event big and small - from festivals, music busks and coffee mornings, to bric-a-bracs, sorting and delivering Christmas post to racing battery-powered toy piggies.

Last year’s president, Jane Clarke said: “These very special and rare awards acknowledge Sarah and Paul’s exceptional contribution to the club and to the local community. On behalf of all the club members - congratulations, Sarah and Paul, and thanks for all your hard work. We are very proud of you!”

Lions International was launched in 1917 in Chicago, by Melvin Jones, a Chicago business leader and a Freemason.

Over a century later, there are some 48,000 clubs across the world which exist to serve communities through humanitarian projects and campaigns while raising awareness and funds for a number of local causes.

