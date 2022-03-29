Limited edition watch with a stellar connection to Snoopy and NASA sells for nearly £15,000 at Harborough auction

The Omega gentleman's Speedmaster Professional ‘Eyes on the Stars’ Snoopy Award wristwatch was snapped up for £14,260, including charges, at Gildings Auctioneers.

A limited edition watch with a stellar connection to Snoopy and NASA was the star attraction among a host of great results at a specialist jewellery and watches auction in Market Harborough.

The Omega gentleman's Speedmaster Professional ‘Eyes on the Stars’ Snoopy Award wristwatch was snapped up for £14,260, including charges, at Gildings Auctioneers.

That was more than double its upper estimate of £7,000 and a remarkable 10-fold increase on the £1,400 originally paid for it in March 2006.

The timepiece was specially created to mark NASA’s legendary Apollo 13 mission in April 1970.

The Omega Speedmaster played a critical part in saving the embattled crew’s lives when astronaut Jack Swigert used it to time the fuel burn needed to land safely.

The role of Snoopy as a ‘watchdog’ for NASA began in 1968.

The Silver Snoopy Award was created for those who showed “professionalism, dedication and outstanding support that greatly enhanced space flight safety and mission success”.

Omega was given the Silver Snoopy Award in 1970 following the Apollo 13 mission – immortalised in the 1995 Tom Hanks Hollywood movie - and created this ‘Eyes on the Stars’ watch in 2003.

“We are delighted with the price achieved for this special watch,” said Gildings’ jewellery and watches specialist Denise Cowling.

“The intriguing story behind it and the fact that these limited edition watches are highly sought after led to intense bidding, with a local private buyer eventually emerging triumphant.

“The fact that it has sold at auction for over 10 times the amount paid at retail just 16 years ago, demonstrates both how covetable this particular watch is and the strength of the jewellery and watch market as a whole.”

An impressive 85 per cent of the lots offered were sold at the auction, making a total of £106,500 against an estimate of £85,000.

“The success of our new standalone jewellery and watches auctions shows that now is a great time to sell.

“As well as seeing strong demand for wristwatches, pocket watches are sought after.

“We are also seeing great interest in modern and antique jewellery across the board,” added Denise.

“From a buyer’s point of view, it’s important to remember that even when demand is high, auction prices will almost always offer a great-value alternative to retail, with all tastes and budgets catered for. “Diamond rings in this auction ranged from a vintage diamond cluster crossover ring, which sold for £93, to a 2.06 carat diamond solitaire ring which sold for £7,440.”

Gildings’ next Jewellery and Watches auction will be on Tuesday May 17.

And prospective bidders will be welcomed back live in the room as well as online and on the telephone.

